Blue Mermaid

Creative Cocktails, Caribbean Inspired Cuisine, Local Live Music & More! Come in and Enjoy!

10 Shapleigh Road

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS$15.00
5 tenders served with french fries
STEAK & CHEESE$16.00
Caramelized onions, jack cheese, mayo,
Served with house chips
QUINOA BOWL$14.00
Arugula, black beans, roasted corn, red pepper, jalapenos, sweet potato. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
PAINKILLER$10.00
Silver & dark rum, coconut, pineapple & OJ
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$16.00
Pickled jalapenos, mango napa cabbage slaw, bibb lettuce, mayo.
Served with house chips
SHORT RIB POUTINE$16.00
House cut fries, cheese curds, rib gravy, scallions
FISH TACOS$14.00
Baby greens, mango slaw, sriracha aioli, cilantro. (2)
BEEF BURGER$14.00
6 oz beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries
BAJA REUBEN$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, herb aioli, swiss cheese, fresh mango slaw.
Served with house chips
10 Shapleigh Road

Kittery ME

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
