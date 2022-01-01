Blue Mermaid
Creative Cocktails, Caribbean Inspired Cuisine, Local Live Music & More! Come in and Enjoy!
10 Shapleigh Road
Popular Items
Location
10 Shapleigh Road
Kittery ME
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
t o a s t LLC
A to-go style atmosphere, were I make and sell gluten free, whole-food, nutrient-dense sandwiches.
Rudders Public House
Kittery's Favorite Local Pub!
Festina Lente
Come in and enjoy!