Blue Moon Bakery
We are Big Sky's only local bakery, specializing in bagels, pizza, sandwiches and treats, all homemade.
We have fair trade organic coffee, and provide locals and tourists alike a place to eat, drink and be merry
without breaking your wallet. We offer delivery when possible, not free or fast, but we'll do our best!
120 Big Pine Drive
Location
120 Big Pine Drive
Big Sky MT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Copper Big Sky
Come in and enjoy!
Tips Up
Jump into our hot tub time machine and take a trip through your family photos of ski trips past. Flashback to when your ski suit was neon and Levis 501s. Come in from the cold and get awesome with a shot ski. At Tips Up, we not only worship the art of the fried chicken sandwich, but promise having so much room for activities . We’ll be featuring shuffleboard, pool, cornhole, and a casino. We promise you sweet tunes you can get awesome to and you just never know what killer band will be cranked up to “11” on our living room stage. Come as you are and enjoy a tasty lunch, dinner and live music with an ice cold beer… and remember, always keep your Tips Up.Tips Up is opening its doors in Big Sky Town Center Monday, February 1, 2020!
The Standard
Big Sky's Best Cocktails and Desserts Served In A Swanky, Upscale Environment.
NISEKO -
Come in and enjoy!