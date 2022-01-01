Go
Toast

Blue Moon Burgers

Mouthwatering Burgers, 12 Beers on Tap with a huge patio and the best view on Alki Beach.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2504 Alki Ave SW, • $$

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries (Not Available as Garlic Parm)$4.29
Simplot Sweet Potatoes Fried To Perfection With Just A little Char on The Edges (Gluten Free)
The Blue Shroom$12.69
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Mushrooms, Bacon & Crumbled Blue Cheese
Tater Tots$4.29
Simplot Potatoes Fried To A Crispy Light Golden Brown (Gluten Free)
Double Cheese Burger Love$11.89
Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
The Blue Hawaiian (Teriyaki Sauce contains Gluten)$11.99
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Pineapple, Teriyaki Glaze & Pepperjack Cheese
Shake Chocolate$5.79
Hand Dipped Ice Cream and mixed to order.
French Fries$3.29
Simplot Potatoes Fried To A Crispy Light Golden Brown (Gluten Free)
The Blue Bayou$10.39
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Cajun Seasoning
Onion Rings (Contains Gluten)$4.99
The Standard Burger$8.89
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions & Pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2504 Alki Ave SW,

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alki Spud

No reviews yet

Alki Spud

Il Nido

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Harry's Beach House

No reviews yet

Farm to table seasonal cuisine served seaside!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston