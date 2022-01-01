Go
Blue Moose -McCall

Elevated American comfort food cooked to order, offering a true drive-Thru and diner experience in McCall, Id.

907 West Lake Street

Popular Items

BIG STACK$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun
INNER CHILD$11.00
10 Chicken Nuggets with Fries (Substitute Tots +$0.50)
SPECIAL- Benny$11.00
WESTERN$8.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Huckleberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun
Fry Sauce$0.50
FRIES$2.50
Kids Milk Shake$2.50
12 ounce
CLASSIC$7.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle on a Potato Bun
DIRTY BIRD$8.00
(Choice of: Grilled or Crispy) Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Ranch on a Potato Bun
TOTS$3.00
Location

McCall ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
