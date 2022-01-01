Go
Blue Mountain - Slopeside Pub & Grill

Online ordering is available Monday - Thursday 12pm-8pm.

1660 Blue Mountain Drive

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.50
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons
Chipotle Black Bean Burger$15.50
Black bean burger, chipotle ranch, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, shaved lettuce, brioche bun
Full Order Boneless$18.00
Parmesan Chive Fries$9.50
Fresh chives, parmesan, sambal aioli
Location

1660 Blue Mountain Drive

Palmerton PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
