Blue Nami
Come in and enjoy!
SUSHI • NOODLES
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120
Roseville CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
Take Brickyard food home. Order here and we will have your food ready when you arrive.
University of Beer
NOW OPEN! - At University of Beer “UoB” our idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality brew with genuine people, so in 2012 we created a beer lover’s paradise for that exact purpose. Our passion is beer. We believe that every craft beer has a story to tell and take great pride in showcasing the diverse and extraordinary works of America’s small and independent breweries, especially those from our local communities.
Q1227 Restaurant
Modern Comfort Food
Costa Vida - Roseville
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.