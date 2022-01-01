Go
SUSHI • NOODLES

1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120 • $$

Avg 3.1 (1208 reviews)

Popular Items

Godzilla$9.75
DF Roll [salmon, crab mix, asparagus] cheese sauce, masago [torched]
Yellow Belly$9.75
[sesame chicken, cream cheese]
Jack #2$8.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago
California$7.25
[crab mix, avocado]
Jack Special$9.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago
AAA Spicy$10.00
[DF Shrimp, Crab Mix] Avocado, sliced tempura jalapeno
XT Orange Sauce$0.95
Flying Tiger$9.50
[DF Shrimp, Crab mix, Cilantro] avocado, lemon
Super Lion King$11.25
[crab mix, avocado] salmon / special cheese sauce [baked], cheesy crumbles
Yummy Yummy$10.75
[DF shrimp, crab mix, avocado, cream cheese] masago
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120

Roseville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
