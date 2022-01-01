Blue Norther Tasting Room
Welcome to Austin's only craft seltzer house - Good times always free! #DrinkBlue
440 E St Elmo Rd, C-1, Austin, TX 78745
Location
440 E St Elmo Rd, C-1, Austin, TX 78745
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Austin Java
Java On
Summer Moon
Come in and enjoy!
Betsy's Billiards
Come on in and enjoy!
SLAB BBQ
Dine-In, Take out and delivery . Located inside Westgate Lanes. Eat dope bbq while you bowl!