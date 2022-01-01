Go
Blue Oak BBQ

New Orleans Best BBQ in the World!!

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

900 N Carrollton St • $$

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Meat Plate$21.78
Your choice of any 3 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Smoked Wings - No Sides$12.70
8 piece with choice of sauce (up to two) & a side of ranch dipping sauce
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.70
Fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy glaze, pickles & white bbq sauce served on a bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.25
Pulled pork, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Beef Brisket (1/2 Lb)$12.25
A half pound of our smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread.
2 Meat Plate$18.15
Your choice of any 2 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
1/2 Pound Cracklins$9.98
Pork Belly Cracklin's : smoked, fried, and dusted in Sichuan, Ranch, or Naked.
Roasted Garlic Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese with roasted garlic, three types of cheese and topped with bread crumbs
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts flash fried and tossed in our house sweet chili glaze. *NOT CELIAC FRIENDLY*
Extra House BBQ$0.23
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

900 N Carrollton St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

