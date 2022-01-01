Go
A map showing the location of Blue Ocean Event Center

Blue Ocean Event Center

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

60 Reviews

4 Ocean Front N

Salisbury, MA 01952

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markBuffet

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury MA 01952

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Capri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swell Willey's

No reviews yet

Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home.

Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach
and the future of Swell Willey’s.
We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!

Surfside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gracie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Ocean Event Center

orange star4.7 • 60 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston