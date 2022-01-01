Blue Ocean Music Hall

Swell Willey's

Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home.



Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach

and the future of Swell Willey’s.

We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!

