Blue Ocean Music Hall
Come in and enjoy!
4 Ocean Front Road
Location
4 Ocean Front Road
Salisbury MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Surfside
Come in and enjoy!
Capri
Come in and enjoy!
Groundswell Surf Cafe
Groundswell Surf Cafe is located directly on Salisbury Beach and offers breakfast sandwiches, açaí bowls, smoothies, locally produced coffee and so much more!
Swell Willey's
Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home.
Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach
and the future of Swell Willey’s.
We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!