Blue Ocean

Three Kings Public House

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Sourcing our produce from nearby farms decreases our overall carbon footprint and assures you of the freshest produce picked at the peak of the season. What’s more, we serve all natural, non-GMO beef and chicken. Whether you are vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, or just plain gluttonous, our outstanding menu will surely delight you. Kings also offers more than 30 beers on tap, a one-of-a-kind beer bottle list, and an extensive cocktail and wine selection. We have won numerous local awards for our popular appetizers, burgers, and craft beers, as well as national recognition for our unique breaded chicken wings.

Come in, enjoy our amazing atmosphere and see why Three Kings is a local favorite.

