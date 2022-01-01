Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

"Moe and Curly's is Omaha's staple when it comes to Karaoke in the area. With their original location on 108th and Maple Road celebrating 20 years, it is a must go place for Karaoke 8 nights a week. Their new location in The Capitol District has everything you need from food, cocktails, a large upstairs private room with balcony, and even a secret in the back...don't forget to ask about Howard and Fine!"

