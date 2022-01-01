Go
Blue Park Kitchen

Local grains, fresh vegetables, and clean proteins.

70 Pine Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon & Charred Broccoli$15.75
Organic Farro, Baby Greens, Avocado Green Goddess, Broccoli, Salmon, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish, Herbs
Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)$13.75
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)$14.45
Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Lemon Vinaigrette, Cucumber Raita, Blackened Chicken, Moroccan Carrots, Toasted Chickpeas
Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)$12.50
White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds
Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)$14.45
Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw
Slow Roasted Pork & Charred Mixed Onions$14.45
Couscous, Arugula, Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette, Slow Roasted Pork, Charred Mixed Onions, Radish, Crunchy Seeds, Micro Herbs
Spindrift Raspberry Lime$2.25
Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta$14.45
Couscous, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Charred Broccoli, Turkey Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.50
Choose your own Grain, Green, Sauce, Protein, Vegetable, and Toppings
Location

70 Pine Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
