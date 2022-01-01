Go
Blue Park Kitchen

Closed today

No reviews yet

666 3rd ave

Manhattan, NY 10017

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta$14.45
Couscous, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Charred Broccoli, Turkey Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish
Slow Roasted Pork & Charred Mixed Onions$14.45
Couscous, Arugula, Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette, Slow Roasted Pork, Charred Mixed Onions, Radish, Crunchy Seeds, Micro Herbs
Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)$14.45
Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Lemon Vinaigrette, Cucumber Raita, Blackened Chicken, Moroccan Carrots, Toasted Chickpeas
Water, Fiji$2.50
Salmon & Charred Broccoli$15.75
Organic Farro, Baby Greens, Avocado Green Goddess, Broccoli, Salmon, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish, Herbs
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.50
Choose your own Grain, Green, Sauce, Protein, Vegetable, and Toppings
Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)$12.50
White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds
Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)$14.45
Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw
Spindrift Raspberry Lime$2.25
PRIDE Sugar Cookie$1.25
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

666 3rd ave, Manhattan NY 10017

Blue Park Kitchen

Pickup

