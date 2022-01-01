Blue Parrot

Go
Fantastic Mexican Fare… A Hidden Gem! (In an Alley)… Family Friendly & a Local/Neighborhood Establishment!

33A Main St

Popular Items

Mexican Corn 8oz$12.00
Grilled Corn (off the cob), Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo
Guacamole 8oz$14.00
Fresh Avocado, White Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño | gluten free, vegetarian
Cinnamon Sugar Churros$12.00
Fried-Dough Pastry, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar
Baja Shrimp Tacos$25.00
* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *
Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
3 Rolled Tortillas, In a Ranchero Adovo Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans with
Shredded Chicken
Nacho Macho$23.00
House-Made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapeños | gluten free
Crispy Cod Tacos$25.00
* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *
Seasonal Veggie Burrito$22.00
Rolled Up in a warm Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Salsa, Cilantro, 3 Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo | vegetarian
Chicken Barbacoa Quesadilla$23.00
Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream
L-C Chicken Burrito$24.00
Rolled Up in a warm Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Salsa, Cilantro, 3 Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Location

33A Main St

East Hampton NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
