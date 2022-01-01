Go
Blue Pizza

Killer New Jersey style pizza, artisan pizzas, refreshing craft beers, & delicious smoothies.

2123 Greene St

Popular Items

Cheese$14.00
The Blue Doughmasters take on the traditional cheese pizza
Bill's Margaritaville$18.50
Tomato sauce base, with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil
Ranch$0.50
Pepperoni$16.00
We challenge you not to love our hand sliced pepperoni pizza
Garlic Knots$7.00
Greek Salad$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, green peppers, and feta cheese
White Pizza$16.00
Ricotta base , with parmesan, topped with mozzarella, and our house herb blend.
New Jersey Grandma$13.00
A thin layer of mozzarella topped with our red sauce, parmesan cheese, basil and olive oil.
Build Your Own Pizza 16"$17.00
Build Your Own 16 inch pizza, pick your base and toppings. There is a limit of six toppings to make sure your pizza is perfectly cooked.
Gardenia$18.00
Mozzarella, marinara, spinach, red onion, bell pepper, olives, & mushrooms
Location

2123 Greene St

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
