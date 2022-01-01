Go
Toast

Blue Plate

Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!

SALADS

3218 Mission Street • $$$

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Asparagus$12.00
burrata and romesco
Fried Chicken$27.00
spring greens, strawberry, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
Baby Red Little Gems$15.00
kumquat, shaved fennel, toasted walnuts, mountain gorgonzola, saba-lemon vinaigrette
Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Macaroni and Drunken Spanish Goat Cheese$12.00
Pan Roasted Salmon$32.00
italian butter bean, escarole, taggiascha olive tartar
Blue Plate Meatloaf$26.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
Grilled Hanger Steak$33.00
fried potatoes, rainbow chard, horseradish, soffrito
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Black Truffle Gnocchi$17.00
english peas, savoy spinach, fresh ricotta
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3218 Mission Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beretta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barzotto

No reviews yet

Barzotto is an Cali-Italian Pasta & Pizza Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission.

Snackeria de la Mission

No reviews yet

Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.

Papalote Mexican Grill - Mission

No reviews yet

Whenever you're craving delicious Mexican food, there's no better place to go to than Papalote Mexican Grill. We mean business when it comes to mouth-watering dishes. All of our ingredients are fresh and will blow you away. Clean and healthy eating has always been the best option for great health, that's why we offer vegetarian and vegan dishes to offer you more choices to fit your lifestyle, whether if you're eating in with us, picking up from our truck, or ordering with our delivery service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston