Blue Plate Gift Cards
Give the gift of local flavors and hospitality. Buy Blue Plate Restaurant Co. gift cards for friends, family, or yourself!
Blue Plate Gift Cards can be redeemed at any of our seven restaurant locations: The Freehouse, The Lowry, Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, 3 Squares, Highland Grill, Groveland Tap.
901 N 3rd Street Suite 117
Location
901 N 3rd Street Suite 117
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
