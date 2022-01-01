Go
Toast

Blue Plate Oysterette

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1355 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (5249 reviews)

Popular Items

Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos$19.00
3 tacos made with grouper, handmade corn tortillas, slaw, guacamole, tartar sauce, grilled or baja style (fried)
Fritto Misto$19.00
calamari, shrimp, oysters, zucchini chips, tartar & cocktail sauce, lemon
Red Curry Mussels$26.00
Penn Cove WA, red curry, coconut milk, thai basil, Bub & Grandma’s country bread
Whole BPO Famous Key Lime Pie$50.00
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
potato, carrot, celery, old bay, cream, oyster crackers
BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice$10.00
graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream, lime zest
Grilled Oysters$21.00
Kyoto butter, parsley, chives, lemon
BPO Lobster Roll$31.00
hot with drawn butter or cold with house aioli, brioche roll, and old bay fries
Fish & Chips$21.00
Rockfish, beer battered, Old Bay fries
BPO Slaw$8.00
green + purple cabbage, carrot, scallion, cilantro, house dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1355 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Santa Monica Whaler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stout Burgers & Beers

No reviews yet

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe

No reviews yet

Come check out Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe in Santa Monica! You can also now purchase a gift card for your favorite Big Dean's lover!

King and Queen Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston