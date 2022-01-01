Go
Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills

Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly

11412 Reisterstown Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blue Point Favorite$21.99
Includes: 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1/2lb Large Shrimp, 2 pieces of corn, 2 Potato
Build your own Platter 4 Items$21.99
All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)
Deviled Eggs$0.75
Cream of Crab Soup$6.99
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Sold by the 1/2 pound
Mussels$5.99
Sold by the pound
Steamed Crabs
Texas Gulf Jumbo 10/15ct Shrimp$17.99
10 to 15 Shrimp per pound
Location

11412 Reisterstown Rd

Owings Mills MD

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
