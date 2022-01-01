blue pokē
At blue pokē, we encourage individualization, with you selecting from a number of different ingredients to design your pokē bowl or burrito to your liking.
Go ahead! Select as many mix-ins, sauces, and finishes as you want! Keep in mind that we are committed to serving responsibly sourced seafood of superior quality, and as such, items presented on this menu may ebb and flow based on availability.
Location
1325 E Plaza Blvd, Ste 103
National City CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
