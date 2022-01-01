Go
blue pokē

At blue pokē, we encourage individualization, with you selecting from a number of different ingredients to design your pokē bowl or burrito to your liking.

Go ahead! Select as many mix-ins, sauces, and finishes as you want! Keep in mind that we are committed to serving responsibly sourced seafood of superior quality, and as such, items presented on this menu may ebb and flow based on availability.

Popular Items

POKĒ BOWL | Small (2 scoops of protein)$14.50
POKĒ BOWL | Regular (3 scoops of protein)$15.50
COCA-COLA$2.50
POKĒ BOWL | Large (4 scoops of protein)$16.50
MISO SOUP$3.00
ALOHA MAID | STRAWBERRY GUAVA$3.50
SEAWEED SALAD$3.50
ALOHA MAID | PASS-O-GUAVA$3.50
BREW DR KOMBUCHA | GINGER TURMERIC$5.00
POKĒ BURRITO$15.50
Location

1325 E Plaza Blvd, Ste 103

National City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
