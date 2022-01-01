Blue Ridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Blue Ridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Blue Ridge restaurants

Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge image

 

Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge

39 Lance Street Suite 1, Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sides$2.50
Plate$12.00
Pulled Pork (LB)$13.00
More about Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge
Hansen's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hansen's Grill

560 E Main St, Blue Ridge

Avg 3.2 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Wedge$13.00
Grilled romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast, parmesan shavings, crispy bacon, chives and Hansens caesar dressing.
Bacon Cheeesburger$16.00
Breakfast Wrap$9.99
More about Hansen's Grill
Misty Mountain Hops image

 

Misty Mountain Hops

3300 E First St, Blue Ridge

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
More about Misty Mountain Hops
Carrolls BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carrolls BBQ

39 Lance ST, Blue Ridge

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
Takeout
More about Carrolls BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Whiskey and Water

187 Depot Street, Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Whiskey and Water
Banner pic

 

Southern Charm

224 West Main Street, Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Southern Charm
The General Ledger image

 

The General Ledger

260 West Main Street, Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The General Ledger
Restaurant banner

 

ROE.

588 East Main St., Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ROE.
Map

More near Blue Ridge to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston