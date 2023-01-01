Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bruschetta in
Blue Ridge
/
Blue Ridge
/
Bruschetta
Blue Ridge restaurants that serve bruschetta
Mystic Mountain Pizza
4118 East First Street, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$8.95
More about Mystic Mountain Pizza
The Pasta Market - 11 Mountain Street
11 Mountain St, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Warm Bruschetta
$12.99
freshly diced tomatoes on a seasoned baguette, topped with parmesan and balsamic glaze
More about The Pasta Market - 11 Mountain Street
