Cannolis in
Blue Ridge
/
Blue Ridge
/
Cannolis
Blue Ridge restaurants that serve cannolis
Mystic Mountain Pizza
4118 East First Street, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Cannolis
$4.00
More about Mystic Mountain Pizza
The Pasta Market - 11 Mountain Street
11 Mountain St, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$5.00
classic Italian pastry filled with sweet chocolate chip ricotta filling
More about The Pasta Market - 11 Mountain Street
