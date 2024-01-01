Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Blue Ridge
/
Blue Ridge
/
Coleslaw
Blue Ridge restaurants that serve coleslaw
Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge
39 Lance Street Suite 1, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Quart Coleslaw
$12.00
Pint Coleslaw
$6.00
More about Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge
The General Ledger Restaurant
260 West Main Street, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Peanut & Ginger Coleslaw
$6.00
Candied Ginger, Peanut Butter
More about The General Ledger Restaurant
