Hummus in Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge restaurants that serve hummus
Mystic Mountain Pizza
4118 East First Street, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
House Made Hummus
$8.75
Chef made chick pea dip with fresh ingredients. Served with crisp garden vegetables
More about Mystic Mountain Pizza
The Kabob Spot -
140 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Hummus w/ Pita
$8.00
More about The Kabob Spot -
