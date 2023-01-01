Tacos in Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge restaurants that serve tacos
Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina - 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Three tacos with grilled Mahi-Mahi or grouper, Mexican pineapple slaw, lime crema, cilantro
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Three tacos with grilled chicken, roasted poblano crema aioli, Monterey-Jack cheese, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro