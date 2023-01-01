Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge restaurants
Blue Ridge restaurants that serve tacos

Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina - 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D

322 West Main Street, Unit 1D, Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Three tacos with grilled Mahi-Mahi or grouper, Mexican pineapple slaw, lime crema, cilantro
Grilled Chicken Tacos$14.00
Three tacos with grilled chicken, roasted poblano crema aioli, Monterey-Jack cheese, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro
More about Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina - 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D
ROE. - 588 East Main St.

588 East Main St., Blue Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$28.00
More about ROE. - 588 East Main St.

