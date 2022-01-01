Go
Toast

Blue Ridge Korean BBQ

KBBQ offers meals of excellent quality and invites you to try our delicious food.
The key is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine Korean dishes: Bulgogi, Bibimbop, Galbi, Tofu dishes, Soup and Sushi Rolls.
Thank you and Enjoy KBBQ!

49 Summit Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dumplings$6.99
Authentic fresh made mix of vegetable, kimchi, pork and chicken, deep fried with drizzle of house sauce - 6 pcs
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Homemade fried tender chicken fingers, truly amazing. Choose plain or sauced.
Bibimbop$12.99
Literally meaning 'mixed rice,' it's a popular meal consisting of white rice with a variety of vegetables, choice of meat, egg, and flavorful gochujang sauce (on the side)
Chicken Wings$9.99
Meaty fried chicken wings with special house sauce - 6 pcs
Korean Pancakes$7.99
Crispy and tender seafood and vegetable mix, with house sauce - 5 pcs
Ramen$10.99
Homemade rich broth (you decide spicy level) with fresh veggies and your choice of chicken, pork or beef with tender Ramen noodle soups.
Beef Bulgogi$14.99
Thin slices of house marinated beef ribeye served with vegetables and rice.
Chicken Galbi$12.99
A slightly spicy Korean chicken dish made with boneless chicken slices, rice and vegetables. A burst of flavors on every bite!
LA Galbi$16.99
House marinated beef short ribs served with (2) Korean pancakes, vegetables and rice
Pork Bulgogi$12.99
Tender house marinated pork served with vegetables and rice.
See full menu

Location

49 Summit Ave

Park Ridge IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ZAZA Cucina

No reviews yet

Family owned Italian Restaurant highlighting recipes that go back over 80 years from Chef Joey Zaza's family. Fresh never frozen fish, meats butchered in house and handmade pasta n pizza dough make this place a must try!

Harp and Fiddle

No reviews yet

We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .

Pennyville Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Melly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston