Blue Rock BBQ

Our motto, "Barbecue without Borders," reflects our belief that great barbecue traditions aren't just limited to the South. We complement southern barbecue with flavors from other regions. That motto also celebrates the role barbecue plays in bringing people together in the common enjoyment of good food and good company.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3001 Meridian Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)

Popular Items

Tri Tip Plate$15.95
Cornbread$3.95
Beef Brisket Plate$15.95
Tri Tip Sandwich$11.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.95
Full Rack$26.99
Chicken Tenders$8.45
1/2 Rack Plate$18.95
Loaded Baked Potato$6.95
Pulled Pork Plate$13.45
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

3001 Meridian Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
