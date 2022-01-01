Blue Ruin
Closed today
46 Reviews
400 Race St
Cambridge, MD 21613
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Location
400 Race St, Cambridge MD 21613
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Coolahan's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Vintage 414
Come on in and enjoy!
Theo's Steakhouse
Steaks, Sides & Spirits
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.