Go
Blue Ruin image

Blue Ruin

Closed today

StarStarStarStarStar

46 Reviews

400 Race St

Cambridge, MD 21613

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Crisp Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Falafel$14.00
Mac -n- Cheese$8.00
Caprese Salad$12.00
Street Tacos$16.00
Ground Chuck Sliders$12.00
Filet Medallions$25.00
Cuke & Onion Side$4.00
Cottage Pie$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:15 am

Location

400 Race St, Cambridge MD 21613

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Coolahan's Restaurant & Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vintage 414

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Theo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Steaks, Sides & Spirits

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Blue Ruin

orange star5.0 • 46 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston