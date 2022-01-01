Go
Toast

Blue Sky Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

3161 E FAIRVIEW AVE • $

Avg 4.5 (614 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3161 E FAIRVIEW AVE

Meridian ID

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Fins

No reviews yet

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Sid's Garage Meridian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston