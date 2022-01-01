Blue Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
1500 Fort Mill Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1500 Fort Mill Pkwy
Fort Mill SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Good Life Organic Kitchen - Fort Mill
Get a taste of the Good Life!
Emmets Social Table
Come in and Enjoy
Knowledge Perk
Come in and enjoy!
The Pump House - Rock Hill
The Pump House is a multi-level, riverfront restaurant featuring two bars, including a rooftop bar, all with sweeping views of the beautiful Catawba river. Situated in the new Riverwalk development, the Pump House is an upscale, gourmet restaurant with a casual but elegant atmosphere. It was at one time an actual pump house which was used by an acetate plant. We have repurposed the building to create a one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring gourmet, southern-inspired cuisine, a hand-picked wine list, and craft cocktails. We hope to serve you soon!