Go
Toast

Blue Sparrow Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

1615 Platte St • $

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1615 Platte St

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Neighbor Felix

No reviews yet

My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.

SUSHI RONIN

No reviews yet

Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.

Denver Poke Company

No reviews yet

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

The Well - LoHi Denver

No reviews yet

We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston