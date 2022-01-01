Blue Sparrow Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
1615 Platte St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1615 Platte St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
My Neighbor Felix
My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.
SUSHI RONIN
Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.
Denver Poke Company
Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.
The Well - LoHi Denver
We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.