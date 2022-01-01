Go
Blue Sparrow Kitchen

The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.

WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

289 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO$10.95
All-natural turkey, North Country bacon, Cabot cheddar, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.95
Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!
TURKEY REUBEN$9.95
McKenzie all-natural turkey on buttered seeded rye with house 1000 island, Swiss gruyere & sauerkraut toasted until melty hot
BLT$9.45
Four slices of North Country bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
SMOKEY BEET REUBEN$9.95
A perfect vegetarian version of a reuben. Roasted beets, Swiss gruyere, sauerkraut, house thousand island on buttered toasted rye bread
ROASTED SWEET POTATO & CHEVRE WRAP$8.95
Roasted organic sweet potatoes, chevre and baby arugula with our maple balsamic dressing in a wrap - or a bowl-great either way!!
DRIP COFFEE$2.00
ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS
GREEN HERON$7.95
Multi-grain toast topped with Cabot cheddar & a local egg topped with organic spinach, tomato, avocado & a little Parmesan cheese
LATTE$4.00
12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO WITH FOAMED MILK
TURKEY APPLE$9.95
All-natural turkey, Cabot cheddar, honey crisp apple and baby arugula on your choice of bread
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

289 Main St

Norwich VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

