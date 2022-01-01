Blue Sparrow Kitchen

Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn

Welcome to Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn

The Norwich Inn has a foundation that dates back to 1797 when Colonel Jasper Murdock served his first ale. Since 1797 the restaurant has constantly evolved to what it is today.

At The Norwich Inn, we view our food philosophy as a celebration of ingredients that are cherished in our community. We are a revitalization of food identity, culture, and authenticity. Our restaurant is not one concept, but rather a lifestyle, thus, we must constantly change in order to stay the same. We strive to create honest and wholesome experiences for each guest.

We feature an onsite brewery that focuses on handcrafted English ales.

We are currently open for Indoor and Outdoor dining please notate your preference in your reservation.

