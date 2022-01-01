BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.
289 MAIN ST.
Popular Items
Location
NORWICH VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
