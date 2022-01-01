Go
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN

The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.

289 MAIN ST.

Popular Items

Deep River Chips$1.25
BLT$9.45
North Country bacon, slow roasted tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Green Heron$7.45
Toasted & buttered multi-grain bread with Nellie's egg, Vermont cheddar, parmesan, baby spinach, tomato and avocado.
Iced coffee
Our iced coffee is fresh brewed using Vermont Artisan Coffee beans and is made with their organic Sumatran dark roast.
Browned butter chocolate chip cookie$2.25
Hot Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Turkey Apple$8.95
All-natural turkey, VT cheddar, baby arugula, honey crisp apple & house mayo on toasted sourdough
Hot coffee
We serve Vermont Artisan Coffee and use their Sumatran dark roast and their Brazilian beans for our lighter roast. We also offer their dark decaf. Let us know which you'd like in the special request section.
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato, North Country bacon & avocado on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
Smokey Beet Reuben$8.95
A perfect vegetarian version of a reuben. Roasted beets, gruyere, saurkraut & house thousand island on buttered rye bread toasted in the oven until steamy hot
Location

289 MAIN ST.

NORWICH VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
