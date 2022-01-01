Blue Springs restaurants you'll love
DONUTS
LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee
722 MO-7, Blue Springs
|Popular items
|Granulated Sugar Raised
|$1.39
|GLAZED ORIG HOLE
|$0.32
|CHOCO LJ BAVARIAN
|$2.59
Zarda Bar-B-Q
214 NW HWY 7, Blue Springs
|Popular items
|Classic Sandwich Meal Deal
|$13.99
Beef, Ham, Turkey, or Sausage w/ Classic Side & Medium Drink
|Meat Plate Meal Deal
|$17.49
Your choice of meat (or meat combo) with 2 classic sides and Medium Drink
|French Fries
|$3.99
Our classic french fries. Please let us know if you want us to drop the fries when you get here or make them as soon as possible. We will NOT make new fries for you if you choose ASAP.
Plowboys BBQ
3111 State Route 7, Blue Springs
|Popular items
|A La Cart Side Fries (OnLine Orders)
|$3.50
Golden brown and seasoned with our famous Yardbird dry rub
|A La Cart Pit Beans (OnLine Orders)
Smoky pit beans made with chopped brisket and featuring our Bean Buddy
|A La Cart Mac and Cheese (OnLine Orders)
Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • POPCORN • FRENCH FRIES
Custard's Last Stand
1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7, BLUE SPRINGS
|Popular items
|Medium Specialty Concrete
|$6.09
A Medium Specialty Concrete is 16 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
|Mini Concrete
|$4.49
A Mini Concrete is a 12 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
|Papa Concrete
|$6.29
A Papa Concrete is a 22 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Colonial Farms dba Colonial Gardens
27610 Southeast Wyatt Road, Blue Springs