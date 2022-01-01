Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Blue Springs

Blue Springs restaurants
Blue Springs restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs

1175 Mo Northwest Hwy 7, Blue Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strip Platter$12.49
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fries, slaw, house made hush puppies and your choice of sauce. *Try it Wilson Style.
Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
2 kids chicken strips with a small side of fries.
Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
5 Handbreaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
Zarda Bar-B-Q image

 

Zarda Bar-B-Q - Blue Springs

214 NW HWY 7, Blue Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$4.45
Chicken strips only & drink $4.45,
With Fries & Drink $6.49,
Upcharge for sides other than fries
More about Zarda Bar-B-Q - Blue Springs

