Sundaes in Blue Springs
Blue Springs restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
1175 Mo Northwest Hwy 7, Blue Springs
|Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)
|$5.99
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
More about Custard's Last Stand
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • POPCORN • FRENCH FRIES
Custard's Last Stand
1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7, BLUE SPRINGS
|Small Sundae
|$4.59
A 12 oz Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.
|Small Specialty Sundae
|$5.29
Our 12 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
|Regular Sundae
|$5.59
A 16 oz. Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.