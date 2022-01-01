Sundaes in Blue Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs

1175 Mo Northwest Hwy 7, Blue Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)$5.99
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
More about Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
bac54ef2-27dc-4273-b0b6-9de670ca4ff9 image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • POPCORN • FRENCH FRIES

Custard's Last Stand

1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7, BLUE SPRINGS

Avg 4.8 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Sundae$4.59
A 12 oz Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.
Small Specialty Sundae$5.29
Our 12 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
Regular Sundae$5.59
A 16 oz. Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.
More about Custard's Last Stand

