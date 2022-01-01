Go
Toast

Blue Springs Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

501 North Volusia Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (865 reviews)

Popular Items

SM ORIGINAL GREEK SALAD$7.99
Shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamatta olives, topped with shredded ham & salami. Served with Greek dressing
SM STROMBOLI WITH PEPPERONI$9.99
SLICE HAWAIIAN$3.99
Pineapple and ham
12" CHEESE$10.99
FRENCH FRIES$3.99
DR. PEPP$3.99
SM MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI$10.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami
CHICKEN TENDERS (5)$8.99
16" CHEESE$13.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

501 North Volusia Avenue

Orange City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nice N Easy Oyster Bar And Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dales Ales

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Tierra Authentic Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Real Mexican Food!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston