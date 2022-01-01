Go
Blue Star Coffee Roasters

Where coffee lovers come to get delicious, artfully prepared espresso drinks, freshly brewed drip coffee, and hand brewed coffee by the cup.
We are a wholesale provider of world-class, hand-roasted coffee. Voted one of the top three micro roasters in North America by Roast Magazine and winner of America’s Best Espresso at Seattle Coffee Fest, we bring over twenty-five years of award-winning coffee experience to the region.
Visitors can see our entire production facility and watch as green coffee is carefully roasted to create the blends and varietals that they are enjoying in their cup. The welcome is always warm, and our knowledgeable staff can answer all your coffee questions. We carry a full line of brewing equipment, accessories, travel mugs and fabulous Blue Star Coffee gear.
We also feature fresh, locally baked pastries and use only organic milk in our drinks. Gluten free treats and plant based milk options also offered.
1240 E. Methow Valley HWY

Popular Items

Latte$3.25
Two perfectly pulled shots of espresso with steamed organic milk.
Chai$2.75
Sweet and spicy chai syrup combined with steamed organic milk.
Iced Latte$3.25
Two shots of espresso + iced organic milk. Yum!!
Sweet Ginger$4.00
Locally made ginger syrup + cardamom+ two shots of espresso + silky smooth steamed oat milk topped with a dash of cinnamon. It will warm you to your toes and dazzle your taste buds.
The perfect sweet and spicy tonic.
Mocha$3.75
Two shots of espresso with chocolate sauce and steamed organic milk, topped with cocoa powder.
Iced Americano$2.25
Two shots of espresso floated on ice and water. Classic and delicious.
Americano$2.25
Two shots of espresso floated on top of hot water.
Iced Honey Bear$3.25
Two shots of espresso combined with honey, cinnamon and iced oat milk. A local favorite. You won't regret it.
Breve$3.75
Two shots of espresso combined with silky steamed organic half and half.
Honey Bear$4.00
Two shots of espresso combined with honey, cinnamon and perfectly steamed oat milk. A local favorite. You won't regret it.
Location

1240 E. Methow Valley HWY

Twisp WA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
