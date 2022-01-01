Go
The Blue Stone

We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

15 Stowe Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.50
Romain Hearts, Parmesan, Buttered Croutons, Garlic Pepper Dressing
Stone Salad$9.50
Field Greens, Seasonal Veggies, Sweet Potato Curls, Goat Cheese, Maple Sage Vinaigrette
Wings (9pcs)$12.00
Wing Flavors: Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Maple Ginger Soy, Spicy Dry Rub, Naked & Crispy
Garlic Knots$12.00
Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan
Fries$5.00
Hand Cut- Garlic Aioli
Wings (15 pcs)$20.00
Wing Flavors: Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Maple Ginger Soy, Spicy Dry Rub, Naked & Crispy
Duke Wrap$13.50
Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap
Large Custom$15.00
All custom pizzas come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified
Pitchfork Salad$9.00
Field Greens, Baby Spinach, Feta,Shaved Apple, Crispy Tofu, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini Dressing
Small Custom$10.00
All custom pies come with red sauce and shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 Stowe Street

Waterbury VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
