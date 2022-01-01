The Blue Stone

We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.



PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

15 Stowe Street • $$