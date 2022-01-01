Go
Toast

Blue Swan Diner

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

2116 Rt 35 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2157 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

2116 Rt 35

Oakhurst NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G Wings 22

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Whiskey Women Are The Good Kind of Bad News
20% tip will be added to open checks left due to your shenanigans

Brunch Cafe

No reviews yet

The day starts with Brunch

MAKI by AKIMORI

No reviews yet

AKIMORI Hospitality Group was founded on an obsession for serving the highest quality sushi experience, consistently for people who really love sushi. We demand perfection and commitment to sushi prepared in the traditional japanese style. MAKI by AKIMORI is the result of hand selected fish, with a traditional rice recipe that we've spent years mastering, and quality ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston