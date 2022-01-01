Go
Blue Water

Down to earth dining awaits!

5180 Northland Dr. NE

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Salad*$19.00
pan-seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna, artisan mixed greens, mango, edamame, avocado, red onions, crispy wontons, cilantro-ginger vinaigrette, sriracha, sweet soy
Blue Water Deluxe Burger*$14.00
usda choice custom-blended beef patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun
Blue Water Tacos$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo,
served with feta, artisan mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas
Bacon & Asparagus Risotto$21.00
white cheddar risotto, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed asparagus, shallots, roasted garlic, chilled grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze
Tomato Bruschetta (V)$13.00
fresh basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze, grilled artisan bread
Black & Bleu Burger$16.00
usda choice custom-blended beef patty, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, haystack onions, chipotle aioli, pretzel bun
Turkey Wrap$14.00
sliced hickory-smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, red onions, avocado, banana peppers, white cheddar, chipotle aioli, warm flour tortilla
BWG Chips (GF) (V)$12.00
housemade chips, goat cheese fondue, red pepper aioli
Full Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade caesar dressing, croutons
French Dip$16.00
thin-sliced prime rib, provolone & mozzarella, haystack onions, horseradish aioli, aus jus, golden ale roll
Location

5180 Northland Dr. NE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
