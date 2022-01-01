Blue Water
Down to earth dining awaits!
5180 Northland Dr. NE
Popular Items
Location
5180 Northland Dr. NE
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Grilling Company
Come in and enjoy!
Bostwick Bakery
Bostwick Bakery
Third Nature Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!!!
Art Van Sports Complex
Thanks to our many donors and lead donor in Art Van Furniture; we’re building a championship-caliber baseball/softball complex right here in West Michigan. When completed, this state-of-the-art facility will be every player’s—and fan’s—dream, with 12 ballfields, lights, a covered championship field grandstand, concessions, even a Miracle Field for players with disabilities.