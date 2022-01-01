Go
Toast

Blue Willow

Simply, good authentic Hunan food in the heart of NYC.

40 W 56th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

蒜香豆苗 Snow Pea Sprout$18.00
酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup$6.00
剁辣椒蒸鱼 Xiang River Fish$32.00
湘西炒饭 Xiang Xi Fried Rice$17.00
See full menu

Location

40 W 56th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Serafina Broadway - 55

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vida Verde

No reviews yet

Open for Roof Top Dining and To-Go Orders

NAYA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston