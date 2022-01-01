Go
Blue Willow Lounge

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

9862 Freeway Drive • $

Avg 4.4 (375 reviews)

Popular Items

grilled cheese$7.95
12 wings$15.50
with celery & blue cheese or ranch
jumbo pretzel$4.95
served with cheddar cheese cup
cheeseburger$9.95
with lettuce & tomato
Basket of fresh cut fries$4.95
3 olives
double blt$8.95
double decker
chicken tenders$7.50
with choice of a dipping sauce
shrimp dinner$12.95
with fries & slaw
clam chowder-bowl(friday)$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9862 Freeway Drive

Macedonia OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
