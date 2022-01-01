Go
Blue Atlas

Blue Atlas is a restaurant & market in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Featuring an espresso bar, breakfast & lunch counter, grab & go, pantry essentials, upscale dining room, bar & lawn seating with sunset city views. Our menu highlights global street food with a contemporary twist. As sustainability is a core value of our company we offer many vegetable focused dishes with vegan & gluten-free options.

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, black beans and green chili salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegan Burrito$7.00
Seasoned tofu, tater tots, green chili salsa and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crispy Harissa Cauliflower$10.00
Harissa glazed crispy cauliflower with savory fig jam, chive and pistachio dukkah, (vegan optional)
Coke$1.99
Banh Mi
Roasted tofu, mushroom pate, pickled vegetables, sweet herbs, jalapeno and cucumber on a hoagie roll (vegan optional) (gluten-free optional) (contains tree nuts)
Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, feta, pistachio dukkah, chermoula and baby greens (vegetarian) (vegan optional)
Falafel$11.00
Crispy falafel, hummus, pickled onion, feta, lettuce and yogurt-cilantro hot sauce wrapped in pita (vegetarian)
Fried Chicken$11.00
Crispy chicken thigh, spicy mayo, bread & butter pickles and bibb lettuce on toasted brioche
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
fried bologna, over medium egg, pepper jack, spicy mayo, brioche bun
Brie & Blueberry Baguette$12.00
Speck, melted brie cheese, blueberry mostarda and fresh arugula on toasted baguette
Location

RICHMOND VA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
