Go
Blue Badger Bar & Grill image
American
Bars & Lounges
Caterers

Blue Badger Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

48 Reviews

$

717 S Sylvania Ave

Sturtevant, WI 53177

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Friday's Beer Battered Cod$13.00
Friday Only! Three pieces of cod battered in Spotted Cow beer. Served with two sides and piece of O&H bread.
The Tailgater$13.00
100% Braveheart Black Angus beef 1/2 lb. burger served on a tasty pretzel bun with our homemade bacon jam. Served with one side.
The Polka Plate$15.00
Huge 1 lb. authentic Bavarian pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Company served with Düsseldorf mustard, beer cheese dip and a sliced brat. Serves 2-3.
2 Pc Chicken Meal$6.00
Your body does a lot for you - the least you could do is feed it something it'll really enjoy. That's where our 2, 3, or 4 piece Chicken Meals come into the mix. With a choice of dark meat, white meat, or a combination of both plus a honey biscuit, you'll be fueled up and ready to rock it - whatever it is.
The Kickin' Chicken$10.00
Savory fried chicken sandwich served with mayo on a brioche bun and a pickle. Served with one side.
The Cheesehead Classic$7.00
Wisconsin white cheddar curds, battered and served with ranch dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

717 S Sylvania Ave, Sturtevant WI 53177

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Dish & Blue Badger

No reviews yet

This is the online ordering menu for the FOOD TRUCK of The Dish & Blue Badger. You will receive a text when your order is ready to be picked up at the FOOD TRUCK. Sit back and relax!

Mike & Angelos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dish

No reviews yet

At the corner of Spring and Thirty-YUM! It started with an idea to serve gourmet quality fresh food REALLY fast. You walk up to the counter in our restaurant and order. Your order is made fresh in about 10-15 minutes (pizzas & fried chicken take a little longer). From salads, paninis, pasta and pizza, we have everything you could be hungry for. We even serve Adult Beverages! Coffee & Fresh Bakery every morning is also available!

Dunks Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Blue Badger Bar & Grill

orange star3.9 • 48 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston