Blueberries
Good company and even better food.
Located right over the bridge on the Bowdoin Mill Island, Blueberries has been serving up the best homemade treats the area has to offer. Come by for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, or a cup o' joe!
4 Bowdoin Mill Island
Popular Items
Location
4 Bowdoin Mill Island
Topsham ME
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oriental Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Frontier
Curbside Market has ended and Frontier is temporarily closed. To stay updated, follow us on social media @explorefrontier, or visit us online at www.explorefrontier.com to sign up for our newsletter.
THE BUTCHERS & BAKERS
The Butchers & Bakers is a specialty market located in the heart of downtown Brunswick, ME. We specialize in 100% gluten free baking and whole animal butchery. Along with these offerings, we also have a cafe, produce, wines, and local grocery items.
Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar
An elevated breakfast atmosphere located in downtown Brunswick!