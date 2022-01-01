Go
Blueberries

Good company and even better food.
Located right over the bridge on the Bowdoin Mill Island, Blueberries has been serving up the best homemade treats the area has to offer. Come by for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, or a cup o' joe!

4 Bowdoin Mill Island

Popular Items

Blueberry Sunrise$8.99
Over hard egg, cheddar and sausage or bacon on grilled blueberry muffin tops
Freyja Tot Breakfast Bowl$13.99
A bed of tater tots topped with 3 scrambled eggs, house roasted sweet potatoes, spinach, onions, peppers, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.
Caramel Iced Coffee$3.99
Bubba Biscuit$8.49
Over hard egg, cheddar, sausage or bacon & tomato on homemade butter biscuit
1 Pancake$5.99
Drew's Famous Homemade Buttermilk pancake
Blueberry Muffin$2.99
What started it all! Homemade buttermilk muffin with wild Maine blueberries
Green Machine Smoothie$7.49
Pineapple, mango, spinach, lemon juice, honey, vanilla yogurt & orange juice blended together - delightful!
4 Bowdoin Mill Island

Topsham ME

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
