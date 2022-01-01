Go
Toast

Blue Bike Burrito

Pick-Up & Deliveries :)

TACOS • SALADS

2020 Hall Avenue • $

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Burrito$9.50
Grilled steak, cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and meat, then grilled to melty perfection.
Ground Beef Burrito$9.00
Locally sourced and pasture-raised beef. Includes cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Naked Chicken Burrito$9.00
Skip the tortilla and have your burrito served in a bowl. Includes cilantro lime rice, black or pinto beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream. Excellent gluten-free option!
Soft Taco$3.50
Flour tortilla, choice of meat or veggie, salsa, cheese, sour cream and lettuce.
Hard Taco$2.50
Choice of meat or veggie, salsa, cheese, sour cream and lettuce.
Chicken Burrito$9.00
Tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Chorizo Burrito$9.50
Seasoned ground pork sausage made in-house; John's recipe! Includes cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$9.50
Best of both worlds. Includes cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Chicken Salad$9.50
Fresh green leaf lettuce topped with grilled chicken, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream and crushed blue corn tortilla chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2020 Hall Avenue

Marinette WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jozwiak's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Jozwiak's Bar & Grill, home of the Wabash burger!

The Brothers Three

No reviews yet

For hungry people!

Edgewater

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Applejacks & Edgewater

No reviews yet

Applejacks & Edgewater

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston