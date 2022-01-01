Go
Bluebird Barbecue

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Riverside Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)

Brisket Burnt Ends$9.50
double smoked + glazed with our classic red bbq sauce.
-Pitmaster Wings$13.50
six pack, slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our pitmaster rub. served with alabama white sauce.
Pulled Pork$19.50
marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.50
b+b pickles, catamount gold sauce, griddled bun, one side.
Fifteen Hour Brisket$24.50
certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)
-Hand Cut Fries$7.50
with our alabama white sauce.
-Mountain Maple BBQ Sauce$0.50
sticky + sweet with a hint of spice, our mountain maple was made for ribs. all of our maple is sourced from our friends at runamok maple.
-Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.50
vermont cider, runamok maple sweet + sour
-Nitty Gritty Cornbread$6.00
vermont’s nitty gritty cornmeal,
a dozen mini-muffins.
-Barbecue For Two$45.50
served family style for two to share! your choice of three slow-smoked meats + four from scratch sides. (our bbq sauces served on the side)
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

317 Riverside Avenue

Burlington VT

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

